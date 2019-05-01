PITTSBURG — Two people were injured after a driver failed to yield at an intersection.



According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:36 p.m. Wednesday responders were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 69 and the Kansas Crossing Casino exit for an injury wreck. Crawford County EMS and Baker Fire responded to the scene.



A 2009 Chevy Silverado driven by 40-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, pulled out of the casino exit heading southbound and struck a 2009 Dodge Caravan driven by 22-year-old Ashley Fonger.



Mitchell and his passenger 42-year-old Lanie Curtis, were transported to Ascension Via Christi by Crawford County EMS. Fonger went to the hospital by a privately owned vehicle.



According to the release, Mitchell was issued citations for failing to yield and driving while suspended.



