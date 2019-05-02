PITTSBURG — Two Pittsburg men are in jail today, following an early-morning drug bust Wednesday.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at about 9 a.m., Wednesday, PPD officers and detectives executed a search warrant at 1920 S. Elm St. in Pittsburg. This warrant pertained to the possession/distribution of illegal drugs. As a result of this investigation, the resident Seth Michael Nemecek 24, was arrested on allegations of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute , possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Tyler Leigh, of Pittsburg, was also arrested during the service of this warrant. Leigh was found to have a Pittsburg Municipal Court warrant for which he was arrested, and was found to be in possession of illegal drugs. Leigh was also arrested on allegations of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nemecek and Leigh were both taken to the Crawford County Jail, where Nemecek is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond. Leigh is being held on a $3,000 bond related to the drug charges, and a $429 cash bond for the Pittsburg municipal warrant.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.