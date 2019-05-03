PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Purple Dragons earned a sweep over Independence, 8-1 and 11-0, on Thursday.

Purple Dragon Caden Bressler was spotless from the mound in game two, launching a perfect game.

In the opening game, Bentley Boekhout hit an RBI-groundout in the first frame to spark the scoring.

Boekhout extended the lead in the third inning on an two-run RBI double. Brett Weimer’s added an RBI single in the frame to push the scoreline to 4-0.

Boekhout belted his fourth and fifth RBIs on the evening on a two-run RBI-double in the fourth inning.

Dylan White struckout 12 batters while only allowing four hits in seven innings.

Game two was another dominant performance throughout for Pittsburg.

Bressler struckout ten batters in five innings, and the Pittsburg offense mounted multiple runs in each frame, including four in the first.

Boekhout added to his day with three RBIs in game two, going 3-for-3 at the plate. Teammate Jerek Butcher and Trenton Austin also added two hits each.

Independence cruises over Pittsburg Softball

Over at Pittsburg High School, Independence poured in 18 total runs in their two game series against the Purple Dragons, earning 7-2 and 11-1 wins.

Independence opened game one with three runs in the opening frame and four runs in the fifth.

Pittsburg got on the board in the sixth. Isabella Pinamonti and Hannah Gray scored on an error in the inning to break up the shutout.

Shannon O’Hara finished with three hits for the Purple Dragons. Gray and Zoe Pinamonti also had a hit in the opener.

Pittsburg tallied three hits in game two. O’hara hit Pittsburg’s lone RBI of the nightcap, on an RBI-single in the first inning.

Zoe Pinamonti, Mallory McThompson and Cheyanne Hunt captured one hit each.

Independence finished game two with ten hits, earning the win in sixth frames.

Frontenac’s Baseball drops Columbus

Frontenac Baseball swept Columbus 5-0 and 10-0.

Frontenac was led by five runs in the second inning. The Raiders made the most out of their six hits.

Alex Johnson led the Raiders with two RBIs.

Game two saw Frontenac return to their dominant play. Jake Beckmann and Cooper Cleland each belted three RBIs. Johnson and Ryan Raio also earned one RBI each.

Frontenac Softball captures sweep

The Frontenac softball team swept Columbus 8-5 and 9-0 on Thursday.

The Raiders softball team remains second in the CNC standings.

The Raiders continue their late season momentum, as they currently sport one of the more explosive offenses in the league as the teams head down the home stretch.

Frontenac Softball are 5-1 in their last six games, including a sweep against Labette County earlier in the week.