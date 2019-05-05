KANSAS CITY — Pittsburg hung 18 runs on Shawnee Mission South in the opening game of the KC Harmon Tournament, pushing them to a 18-1 win.

Pittsburg’s Mallory McThompson was a handful from the plate, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs, including a home run. Jata Beckley also belted a homer in the contest, one of her two hits with three RBIs.

Zoe Pinamonti notched three hits and Sydney Linahan, along with Sophia Pinamonti, chipped in two hits each. Sophia Pinamonti smashed a triple and four RBIs as well.

Jenna Broyles pitched four innings, allowing only three hits and three strikeouts.

Pittsburg was ultimately defeated by Shawnee Mission North 20-7. Sophia Pinamonti and Shannon O’Hara led Pittsburg in the second game with two hits. Pinamonti also slammed a double. Hannah Grey earned two RBIs for the Purple Dragons.

Baseball wins eighth straight

ALTAMONT — The Pittsburg Purple Dragons varsity baseball team captured a sweep over Labette County 17-2 and 15-0.

The Purple Dragons scored 10 runs in the third inning to seal the win. Dylan White was 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Trenton Austin also had three hits along with three RBIs.

Cooper Ratzlaff pitched all three innings, striking out six.

Pittsburg needed only four innings to capture the game two win.

The Purple Dragons finished with 10 hits.

Cooper Hayden was perfect in four innings, allowing no runs or hits while striking out six.

Pittsburg maintains their hold on first in the SEK, moving to 15-4 on the year.

The Purple Dragons were fresh off of a sweep of Independence, where they gave up only one run in two games.

Caden Bressler also pitched a perfect game for Pittsburg this week, blanking Independence to lead Pittsburg to a 11-0 win.

Pittsburg extends their winning streak to eight games. Their last loss came at the hands of St. Thomas Aquinas at Kauffman Stadium on April 17.

Since that loss, Pittsburg has captured wins against Carl Junction, Chanute and Parsons, as well as Independence and Labette County this week.