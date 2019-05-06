PITTSBURG — With summer coming along, people might forego their exercise because of the heat of summer.

The Pittsburg YMCA is encouraging people to visit its facility to help continue their routine, YMCA Director Mike Moore said.



People can “Beat the Heat” and workout indoors with a discount during the YMCA’s membership drive. New members can receive a 25 percent discount if they sign up through the month of May.



Several updates and renovations have also taken place at the Y to check out. There’s also new “state-of-the-art” cardio equipment soon to be installed thanks to a few generous donors, Moore said.



In other business, the YMCA will begin its partnership with the Family Resource Center on May 28. The YMCA daycare will be called the Resource Center at the Y and offers daycare services for children between the ages of 3 and 5.

“They have an ability to offer more support for families,” Moore said, “We’re looking forward to the partnership with them.”



The YMCA Adventure Camp registration is open and will be regularly ongoing throughout the summer. People can sign their children up for the summer camp at www.pittsburgyymca.com



The camp has been around for over 35 years and gives children the opportunity to play games , learn science — such as how volcanoes work with Mentos candy — participate in arts and crafts, and go on field trips.



Summer baseball registration is coming to a close on Friday. There are various age groups for children. People can sign up online at the YMCA’s website.



The YMCA’s Salute to Service 5K was rescheduled for 8 a.m. on June 15 beginning at its facility. More information can be found online the YMCA’s website.



