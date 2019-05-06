PITTSBURG — Starting Monday, May 20, and continuing through Sunday, June 2, Pittsburg drivers can expect increased police presence on city streets “as the Pittsburg Police Department joins 180 other law enforcement agencies in aggressively enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the 2019 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign,” according to a department press release.

PPD’s participation in the campaign “is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation,” the release notes. “Enforcement will occur around the clock because seatbelt use diminishes after nightfall, meaning the likelihood of unbelted crash injuries and deaths soars during those hours.”

Click It or Ticket aims “to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes,” according to the release.

Pittsburg residents should “remember that when they don't buckle up themselves, or require their passengers to buckle up, they are, in effect, promising themselves and those passengers, as well as family and friends, that no circumstance will arise that will activate seat belts, whether it be chemical impairment, distraction, sleepiness, kids fighting in the back seat, etc. either in their own vehicle or in the other vehicles they meet on the road,” Pittsburg Police Chief Brent Narges said, according to the release.

“I want people to know that, day or night, the Pittsburg Police Department is committed to aggressively ticketing violators of adult seat belt and child safety laws, as well as other traffic infractions, which make the need for occupant restraint so necessary. The stop will be inconvenient, your vehicle and driver's license numbers will likely be checked for outstanding warrants and insurance, and you'll pay at least $30 to the court. So, use your belt and save yourself the trouble.”