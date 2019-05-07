The Arma City Council took the following actions during its regular council meeting on Monday.

Mayor Rock Anderson approved the yearly mayor appointments for newspaper, banks, meeting times and personnel.Supervisor John Gorentz had questions about job descriptions, which were previously discussed during a recent special council meeting. It was decided by the mayor and the council that all job descriptions related to Gorentz’ department should state the cross training expectations so employees know what to expect to avoid future confusion.Melesia Rhodes gave the council an update on Arma Economic Development which included the efforts of the city of Arma to be more involved and included in Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce events and meetings. Arma is a chamber member.The council discussed email billing for utility bills and approved the program to do so. The council tabled working on an incentive to encourage Arma residents to sign up.City Clark Bette Lessen share about the upcoming Kansas Municipal Energy Agencyand Westar Energy meeting to discuss the new substation upgrade. The meeting is set for June 12.