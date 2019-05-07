Area residents can help letter carriers “stamp out hunger” by donating non perishable food.



Letter Carriers in Pittsburg, Frontenac and Capaldo will be deliver special blue bags — courtesy of Hampel Oil — to mailboxes across the community. Residents are encouraged to fill the bags with non perishable food and leave it by the mailbox on Saturday before mail delivery and the mail carrier will do the rest.



The donations collected will go directly to food pantries, including Wesley House, Safehouse Crisis Center and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

"We greatly appreciate the community support that the Postal Food Drive generates” Wesley House Executive Director Marcee Binder said in a release from Kansas Food Bank. “This food drive is critical to the Wesley House food pantry as donations typically go down in the summer, whereas the number of hungry Crawford County residents goes up.

This allows us to serve as many qualifying adults and children during the summer as we can through the community’s generosity.”



According to a release, the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive is one of the largest one day food drives across the United States.

“Letter carriers see the struggles in the communities they serve, and believe that it is important to do what they can to help,” the release said.



Specific items requested include: canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, canned beans, tuna or other canned meats and meal in one type items such as soup, stew or chili.

“Our pantry is looking forward to the donations that will be coming in from the Letter Carriers Food Drive” Sacred Heart Pantry Director David Close said in the release. “This is our first year to participate and we are excited to be a recipient of this food drive.”



According to the release from Kansas Food Bank, the timing of this food drive is important because food banks and pantries run low on donations following winter holidays. With summer approaching and kids out of school, the demand for food will increase, the release said.

“Safe House appreciates the community support to help stock our pantry for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault at our shelter in Pittsburg” Safe House Executive Director Rebecca Brubaker said in the release. “Without these items it would be a hardship on our agency to provide all food needed for these vulnerable families.”



