PITTSBURG — St. Mary’s-Colgan softball suffered their first loss of the season in game two of their doubleheader versus Frontenac, however it was ultimately still a time for celebration as their 6-2 game one victory clinched the CNC League title.

The Panthers will take on Riverton in their season finale on Thursday, with a 17-1 overall record and league title already in tow.

Frontenac bounced back in game two to claim a 5-2 win. The Raiders remain one-game ahead of Riverton for second in the league standings.

Crossland delivers for Panthers in opener

Colgan’s Kaitlin Crossland pitched a complete game to lead the Panthers to the league championship. Teammate Allie Marietta led St. Mary’s-Colgan at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Marietta opened the game with an RBI-triple to put the Panthers on the board. Sophia Piccini brought home Marietta on a sac-fly to right field to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Panthers continued to add to the lead in the fourth. Kate Radell belted a two-run home run over the left field wall to spark the scoring in the inning. Colgan pushed the lead to 5-0 later in the frame on a Marietta two-run RBI double.

Frontenac cut the lead in the sixth. Karma Fields scored after a bases-loaded HBP, and Madison Davis followed her home after a walk in the next at-bat.

Fields pitched a complete game for the Raiders, allowing six runs and striking out four.

Frontenac hands Colgan their first loss

Davis put the Raiders on the board first with an RBI single in the first inning. Raven Warren extended the lead to 2-0 on a RBI-groundout later in the frame.

Colgan tied the score in the top of the third, but Frontenac responded with one run in their half of the inning to regain the lead.

Frontenac never lost the advantage again, bringing home one run in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Davis led the charge in game two, pitching a complete game, striking out five.

Morgen Hipfl was perfect in the batter’s box, going 3-for-3 with one RBI.