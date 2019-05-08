PITTSBURG — St. Mary’s-Colgan Baseball fell to Carl Junction 6-3 on Tuesday night.

In what is beginning to become a trend in the area, the game was moved up to 3 p.m. at Pittsburg State University because of the looming threat of bad weather later in the evening.

The early start didn’t seem to hamper the Carl Junction attack.

After grabbing an early 1-0 lead, Cooper Cook extended the Carl Junction advantage with a bases-clearing three-run triple in the third.

In the next at-bat, Cook scored on a Tyler Benefiel RBI single to left field to add to the lead.

In the following inning, Garret Taylor’s sac-fly to center field pushed their lead to 6-0.

Cade Simmons put the Panthers on the board in the bottom of the inning, scoring on a passed ball. The throw from the catcher went past the pitcher at home plate, allowing Parker Wydick to rumble home to cut the lead to four runs, 6-2.

Colgan would add one extra run in the sixth frame, but could not complete the comeback.

Carl Junction out-hit the Panthers 8-4, but had to outlast four errors in the matchup.

St. Mary’s-Colgan baseball will play in the Class 2-1A baseball regional at Cherokee-Southeast High School beginning on May 13.

Carl Junction will faceoff against Nevada in the first round of the Class 4 District 12 tournament on Saturday.

The win moves Carl Junction to 12-17 to end the season.

On Tuesday, St. Mary’s-Colgan softball clinched the CNC title by splitting against Frontenac.