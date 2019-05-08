PITTSBURG — A local church is hosting a special Mother’s Day service because the holiday is not always a happy day for everyone, every year.



The service will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Pittsburg Presbyterian Church located at 520 North Pine. Enter through Pine Street entrance near the church’s sign.



The service is for people who have suffered a loss, had a change in their relationship or had a troubled past, the Rev. K.O. Noonoo said. Any person is welcome to attend, Noonoo said, membership at the church is not required.



During the service, there will be scripture readings, gentle music, calm lights, time and space for prayer, and light refreshments followed by the service.



Noonoo said the purpose of the special service is to encourage people to share in their sadness and grief, let them know they are not alone, and provide community support. The church will share about its Grief Share Support program it offers. People can find more information about this program by calling the church at 620-231-2920.



Similar to last year’s service, the service is unique in that people will be in a horseshoe shape to bring everyone into an inclusive circle, Noonoo said.



Paper tears will be given to each person and they are welcome to write what their “reason for tears” is and then place it in an oversized bottle. These “tears” will be shared throughout the service.



The idea for the service was found in a church magazine in which Noonoo read an article called “Tears in Your Bottle.” The story comes from an ancient Israeli practice of when somebody died they would collect the mourner’s tears to participate in the mourning.



“The community gathers and they literally bring little vessels or little bottles,” Noonoo said. “They come and gather tears as a way of participating in the grief of their neighbor and take it with them … when there is reason for sadness, God also shows up with God’s bottle and gathers our tears into God’s bottle ... in other words we are not abandoned, were not just simply judged or thrown away and condemned.”



The church will also host an additional Mother’s Day service Sunday.



