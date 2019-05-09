FRIDAY

Observatory Night - Messier Catalog

An 18th century astronomer named Charles Messier made a living finding comets, and in the process, he made a list of things he knew were not comets. He could never have guessed that his list would become a foundational tool for amateur astronomers, or that it would alter our understanding of the formations visible in the night sky. People can learn how the gradual refining of this historical list has transformed our understanding of the cosmos during observatory night from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, at Greenbush - The Southeast Kansas Education Service Center, 947 West 47 Highway, Girard. Tickets are on EventBrite, free event to attend.



FRIDAY & SATURDAY

PSU Spring Commencement

Pittsburg State University's Spring Commencement exercises will be held Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, in the John Lance Arena of the Weede Physical Education Building. This year, approximately 1,100 undergraduate and graduate students earning degrees in the spring and summer semesters are eligible to participate.

Friday, May 10, 5:30 p.m. Kelce College of Business and School of Nursing

Friday, May 10, 8 p.m. College of Arts & Sciences

Saturday, May 11, 9:30 a.m. College of Education

Saturday, May 11, 12 p.m. College of Technology



Arma/Franklin Areawide Garage Sale

Arma/Franklin Areawide Garage Sale will be going on from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11.



SATURDAY

National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers in cooperation with the United States Postal Service will be collecting non-perishable food items Saturday for distribution to various local food banks. People can place a non-perishable food item by their mailbox on Saturday. These items will be picked up by the city and rural letter carriers serving the Pittsburg and Frontenac area.



Pittsburg Farmers Market

Come buy fresh produce and other items locally at the Pittsburg Farmers Market. The Market is open every Saturday from April- October and Wednesday from May to September. The Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. The Pittsburg Farmers’ Market operates as a dynamic, producer only, farmers market that contributes to the success of local food growers and producers by serving as a business incubator to strengthen our local economy and serve as a community gathering place while contributing to the education and health of southeast Kansas residents.



