PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University Baseball team advanced to the winner’s bracket of the MIAA Baseball Championship by defeating Emporia State University 5-4 on Thursday night at Al Ortolani Field.

The fourth-seeded Gorillas will play first-seeded University of Central Missouri Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Emporia State grabbed a 1-0 lead after one inning on a Connor Hurst RBI-single down the left field line. It was Hurst first of two hits on the evening.

It wouldn’t take long for Pittsburg State to take their first lead, going up 2-1 in the second frame. Pitt State lead-off hitter Blain Ohlmeier crushed a single past second base, bringing home Ty Herrenbruck to knot the score at 1-1. Tyson Cushman brought home Herrenbruck and Quin Reasoner in the next at-bat to give the Gorillas the advantage.

Emporia State regained the lead on an errant throw in the third inning, which allow three runs to come home.

Reasoner’s RBI-groundout in the fourth inning tied the score once again at 4-4.

Cushman scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth for what would become the final run of the game.

Alex Achtermann, who received the win from the mound, allowed zero runs over his final three innings pitched. Connor Lungwitz tossed two hitless innings of relief, setting up the save for Tanner Lane, who recorded the final three outs.

Cushman went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Chaz Burgess also went 2-for-4, and Ohlmeier and John Oliver chipped in RBIs.