FRONTENAC — Friends and families of four Frontenac seniors descended to the Frontenac gymnasium on Thursday to watch them make their college choices official.

Three players from the 18-0 varsity baseball team signed letter of intents to continue their baseball careers at the next level.

Kade Chastain and Cooper Cleland will be teammates next season at Kansas City Kansas Community College. Jake Lee signed to play for the NEO Norseman.

Classmate Noah Brooks also signed to KCKCC for basketball.

Brooks was a go-to player for the Raiders on the court throughout basketball season, and will look to make his impact for KCKCC next year.

“I went on a few college visits, and overall I felt a good connection with the head coach at KCKCC, which helped me make my decision.” said Brooks.

Cleland appreciated the amount of effort KCKCC made to him in the recruiting process.

“They were one of the first schools to reach out and make it known that they really wanted me at their program. KCKCC reaching out early, along with them having a top-notch coaching staff, helped lead me to my decision.” said Cleland.

“From my first visit to KCKCC the head coach really made me feel welcome. He contacted me every week, which left a big impression.” added Chastain

The close proximity to his family helped Lee make his decision.

“A lot of the schools that showed me interest were too far away. As soon as NEO called I was excited for the opportunity. I felt like it was the best decision for me because they have great facilities to match a really good program.” said Lee.

The three seniors have played a major role in helping Frontenac Baseball roar to an undefeated regular season.

Cleland is batting a blistering .492 average, with 30 RBIs. Chastain holds a .424 batting average and Lee is currently sporting a .340 average.

Chastain leads the team in stolen bases with 11.

Lee(3-0) has started four games from the mound, posting a 2.92 ERA in 26 innings pitched. Cleland has won four games from the mound, holding a 1.33 ERA in 21 innings.

Chastain leads the team in strikeouts, with 31 k’s in 17 innings pitched.