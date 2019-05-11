PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University Gorillas loss their first game in the MIAA Baseball Championships on Friday night in Pittsburg.

PSU fell to top-seeded Central Missouri 5-4, the same scoreline they needed to top Emporia State the night before. PSU will now take on Missouri Western at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Mules gained the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to grab the win.

Pitt State's offense jumped out of the gates early, taking a 3-1 lead after three innings.

UCM knotted the score at 3-3, which was followed by Pitt State retaking the lead in the fifth.

Please check Sunday's paper issue of the Morning Sun for a complete breakdown of Friday night's game.