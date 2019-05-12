1. County Zoning Administrator Troy Graham gave a presentation recommending approval of a resolution for a short plat for an area east of Pittsburg that was previously discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, which County Counselor Jim Emerson and Commissioner Jeremy Johnson were not able to attend. The commission approved the resolution.

2. Sgt. Scott Tyrell of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department presented an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) for a highway safety project known as known as the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). The commission approved the program, better known as “Click It Or Ticket,” which will run from May 20 to June 2.

3. Casey Brown, Southeast Kansas services program director for Catholic Charities, presented its annual Kansas Emergency Solutions Grant Application and the commission approved a letter in support of the grant application.

4. The commission scheduled a work session with the Kansas Department of Transportation and Earle’s Engineering and Inspection, Inc. for 9 a.m. on Friday, May 17 to discuss plans for work on the Highway 69 project.

5. Commissioner Johnson reported to the other commissioners on a webinar about Complete Count Committees for the 2020 Census that he and Counselor Emerson watched on Tuesday, May 7, while the other commissioners and County Clerk Don Pyle were at their regularly scheduled meeting.