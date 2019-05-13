PITTSBURG – The west entrances to Ascension Via Christi hospital along South Rouse Street will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday, May 15, while the South Rouse project moves to the next phase. During this time, patients, visitors and staff can still access the hospital using entrances along Centennial Drive. These traffic changes were originally scheduled to take place Monday, April 29, but were delayed due to inclement weather.

Weather permitting, this temporary traffic change will be in effect for six to eight weeks, during which time the contractor will remove existing pavement and construct the new concrete roadway from Cedar Lane to Centennial Dr. Two-way traffic on South Rouse will be maintained throughout this phase.

The City of Pittsburg, Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and Ascension Via Christi staff have worked together on a plan to redirect hospital traffic and will install signage to guide patrons to the hospital, emergency room and adjacent medical facilities during construction.

Motorists should use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction and be aware of workers in the work zone. The City of Pittsburg appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed.

Please contact the Pittsburg Public Works Department at (620) 231-4170 with questions regarding this project.