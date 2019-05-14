FRONTENAC — The Frontenac Raiders Baseball team opened their first round regional matchup against Riverton hot, scoring two runs in the first and second frames.

Riverton never fully fought back into the game, and the Raiders moved on to the second round with a 8-3 win.

Monday marked the Raiders third win over Riverton this season, after defeating them twice in the regular season.

Starting pitcher Jake Beckmann earned the win, fanning seven batters while allowing only three hits in five innings pitched.

Leadoff hitter Kade Chastain sparked the Raiders, going 3-for-3 at the plate. Cooper Cleland and Cale Franklin chipped in two RBIs each.

Chastain opened the game with a walk. After sliding to second on a bunt by Ryan Raio, Cleland notched his first RBI of the game after driving in Chastain on a deep single to center field.

After two consecutive walks, Cleland would score on a wild pitch.

Frontenac’s Alex Johnson scored in the next inning on a Raio sac-fly. In the next at-bat Beckmann singled home Chastain to push the lead to 4-0.

After allowing three runs in the fifth, the Rams made a short push in the sixth. Riverton brought their first two runs home after drawing four consecutive walks.

Xavier Bain struck a line-drive past third base to bring home Riverton’s last run of the matchup.

Up Next

Frontenac plays Columbus on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Away Regional Scoreboard

The Girard Trojan Baseball team upset Caney Valley 8-0 to move on to the second round to play Baxter Springs on the road.

Girard softball also captured an upset victory, knocking off Baxter Springs 8-4. The Trojan softball team will compete against Riverton on Tuesday.

On the other side of the bracket, Frontenac softball blew past Erie 13-1 in five innings. Frontenac softball will play against host school Galena on Tuesday.

St. Mary’s-Colgan baseball knocked off Uniontown 13-0, advancing to play host school Cherokee Southeast.