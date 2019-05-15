Southeast Board of Education took the following actions during its regular board meeting on Monday.

Fourth grade student, Ty Pierson, and his family and a couple of his teachers were in attendance. Ty has been a struggling reader and has made great progress. He wrote a letter to author, Dav Pilkey, writer of Captain Underpants and Dog Man. Dav wrote back to Ty and Ty shared the letter with the board. The board heard from a parent interested in high school seniors having a community service requirement while in high school. The board asked Superintendent Dr. Brad Miner to gather more information and report back in June. Assistant high school principal, Debbie Clawson, gave a report on Kansas Assessment Results. The board approved a couple of donations for a Pitch Count sign for baseball and the board approved a Staff Wellness policy that will allow the district to be eligible for a $10,000 grant. The board approved their support of an out of school shooting club as a part of the Kansas State Clay Target League.





