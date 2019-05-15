1. The commission voted to approve a contract for what Deputy City Manager Jay Byers described as “analytical support” for the city’s process of assessing whether it should follow through on taking over providing electric utility service in Pittsburg with the firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP at rates ranging from $140 to $350 per hour. Commissioner Chuck Munsell voted against approving the contract. Commissioner Dawn McNay was not at the meeting. Commissioners Sarah Chenoweth, Dan McNally, and Mayor Patrick O’Bryan voted to approve the contract, which is the third consulting contract that has been approved for the assessment process.

2. Director of Finance Jamie Clarkson presented the April 30, 2019 bi-monthly budget review.

3. Clarkson also introduced Larissa Bowman, the city’s new deputy finance director, who was previously working as fiscal clerk for Crawford County.

4. Deputy City Manager Byers announced a ribbon cutting for the North Walnut Street extension and environmental cleanup project, which has been an effort several years in the making to improve a formerly contaminated area. The ribbon cutting will be attended by Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman, and Rep. Monica Murnan (D—Pittsburg) at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 16.

5. Director of Economic Development Blake Benson and Director of the Kansas Polymer Research Center Darrell Pulliam did not give a scheduled presentation of the quarterly Economic Development Report because Pulliam was not able to attend the meeting.