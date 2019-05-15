A fraternity at New York's Hofstra University is under investigation after a Snapchat video surfaced showing members forcing a dog to drink beer.

The video, which USA Today says has been viewed thousands of times, shows the dog, a small spaniel, squirming while beer from a keg is sprayed into its mouth.

so apparently it’s okay to force dogs to drink beer even though it can kill them????@HofstraU@AEPi pls do better@petapic.twitter.com/u8Wx78MUfL

— Kristina (@kristinaproscia)May 11, 2019

The university, in a statement, called the behavior of Alpha Epsilon Pi members "unacceptable," according to Newsday.

“The University has been in communication with Alpha Epsilon Pi International headquarters, as well as with chapter members regarding this off-campus incident," Hofstra officials said in a written statement. "In accordance with University policy, the chapter has been placed on interim suspension pending an investigation.”

The national Alpha Epsilon Pi organization said it has issued a "cease and desist" order to the Hofstra chapter's 30 members.

"During this investigatory period, there can be no chapter activities," Alpha Epsilon Pi said in a written statement obtained by USA Today. "We hope that we are able to use this as a teaching moment to help build better young men who are committed to our policies and our mission of developing the future leaders of the world’s Jewish communities.”

The dog, which belonged to a fraternity member, is currently being cared for by the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, News 12 Long Island reported.