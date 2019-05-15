PITTSBURG — During the Pittsburg Community Schools Board of Education Meeting on Monday, the board approved the hiring of Tom Stegman as Chief Operations Officer.



Stegman is currently the assistant principal at Girard High School. The USD 248 approved his resignation on May 9, effective June 30. Stegman will begin his new role as COO on July 1.



“We are very excited to have Mr. Stegman join our team as the Chief Operations Officer for USD 250,” Superintendent Richard Proffitt said in a release.



The COO position is being resurrected after several years due to state budget cuts, Proffitt said in the release.

“Mr. Stegman will have oversight of most of the operational departments in the district and will be responsible for the efficient operations of those departments so that they can effectively support the goals and objectives of the district,” Proffitt said. “The purpose of the position is to support the district’s new strategic plan which reinforces excellence in everything that we do.

“He is a proven leader that brings multiple skills to the table which will help us improve in all areas.”



Stegman said the job was a good fit because he currently does several of the duties at USD 248 — which include dealing with food service, working with the transportation director and maintenance, crisis management and he’s the district’s health and wellness chair.

“This job is very similar to what I do and I see this as a challenge but also a great opportunity,” Stegman said.



About Stegman

Stegman is a “farm boy” from Erie, Kansas. He attended Pittsburg State University where he completed a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 1998 and then received his first student teaching job at R.V. Haderlein Elementary. In 2008 he went back to PSU to complete his masters in Building Leadership.



He has taught third grade for five years and fifth grade for two years. He was an assistant high school principal for seven years, went back to the elementary to be the principal for four years, then went back to high school principal since 2015.



Stegman said he will miss the Girard School District where his education career began and where he raised his family. His children will join USD 250 school district in the upcoming school year.



Girard School District Superintendent of Schools Blaise Bauer shared the sentiment.

“Tom has served many capacities in our district and has personally worked with me as principal and an administrative assistant over the last 17 to 18 years,” Bauer said.



Bauer applauded Stegman for his many years of hard work, integrity and character. Although the district is losing a “good staff member and family,” Bauer said he is glad Stegman had the opportunity to work for Pittsburg Schools.



Interested parties can look at Girard School District’s website to find the application for assistant principal. The district plans to begin job interviewing next week.





