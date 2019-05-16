PITTSBURG — Auditions for Pittsburg Community Theatre's summer musical, Disney's "Newsies," will be at 7 p.m. on May 20-21 at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine in Pittsburg.

The production will be directed by Kaye Lewis, founder and artistic director of Midwest Regional Ballet. Lewis is a frequent collaborator of PCT, having done choreography for summer musicals such as "Gypsy" (2016), "Evita" (2015), and "Wizard of Oz" (2013).

According to a release, "Newsies" is based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899 and nominated for eight Tony Awards, "Newsies" tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action. With help from the beautiful female reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of “the little man.”

The score features songs by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), and the story is appropriate for the entire family. The show premiered on Broadway in 2010 and ran for more than 1,000 performances before going on a national tour.

Tickets to PCT's production will go on sale at May 20.

About auditions

The cast features 16 newsboys who must be able to sing and dance. Those auditioning should dress comfortably and bring tap shoes. They should be prepared to learn excerpts of choreography to "King of New York" and vocal excerpts from "Seize the Day." Those auditioning for the role of Katherine should be prepared to learn a vocal excerpt from "Watch What Happens."

For complete casting requirements (including all character descriptions, suggested ages and genders, vocal ranges, etc.), visit https://www.mtishows.com/full-cast-info/1893



About rehearsals

Rehearsals will be held Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday during the day starting the first week of June. Dress rehearsals will begin July 15, with the show opening July 18 and running through July 21. Sunday rehearsals will be held at Kaye's dance studio in Joplin. Those auditioning will be given a detailed rehearsal schedule.



