FRIDAY

Paint and Sip

Pittsburg Area Young Professionals will host a night of painting. Participants can paint the American Flag just in time for Memorial Weekend. This event is $25 for PAYP members and $30 for non members. There will also be a cash bar. The event is set for 6 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.



Live Music On The Lake

Musicians will once again perform live each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances are Fridays at 6 p.m.



SATURDAY

Pittsburg Farmers Market

People can buy fresh produce and other items locally at 8 a.m. to noon at the Pittsburg Farmers Market. The Market is open every Saturday from April to October and Wednesday from May to September. The Pittsburg Farmers’ Market operates as a dynamic, producer only, farmers market that contributes to the success of local food growers and producers by serving as a business incubator to strengthen our local economy and serve as a community gathering place while contributing to the education and health of southeast Kansas residents.



Open Mic Night

An opportunity to listen to local artists grow. Held the 1st and 3rd Saturday from February through August. The event will be at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Bender On 7 at 820 South Summit Street, Girard.



SUNDAY

Monthly Miners Hall Museum program: "Basket Weaving"

Jean Jack will demonstrate making a melon basket using imported reed at 2 p.m. Sunday at Miners Hall Museum in Franklin. She will also display other materials to use, such as vines and cat tails, etc. along with historical information.



