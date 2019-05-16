PITTSBURG — Ticket sales will begin Monday at 8:30 a.m. for a fundraiser being staged Friday, May 24, by Pittsburg High School Theatre to close the gap on the remaining money needed for a trip to the International Thespian Festival.



Twelve students qualified at State to perform at the festival, which will be held in June, in Individual Events, One Act Play, and All-State Show categories.



The fundraiser, called "Be Our Guest: A Disney Cabaret," will be staged at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine, and will feature a dessert and coffee buffet and the award-winning students and some alumni performing songs from Disney musicals. Seating is limited to 150 guests.



Doors will open and seating will begin on stage at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased with cash or check only at the Memorial Auditorium box office during business hours. Tickets also may be purchased at the door the evening of the cabaret, based on availability.

Details: www.pittsburghighschooltheatre.org



