OSWEGO — St. Mary’s-Colgan Softball swept through Oswego and Southeast to capture the Class 2-1A regional championship.

The Panthers defeated Oswego 14-2 in the semifinals, and dropped Southeast 13-3 in the nightcap.

Sophia Piccini led Colgan in game one, notching four hits and two RBIs. Teammate Ashley Marietta went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, one of three Panthers to chip in three RBIs in the game.

Kate Radell and Kaitlin Crossland finished with two hits and three RBIs each.

Colgan finished the season 19-2, and will now look forward to the Class 2-1A state tournament.