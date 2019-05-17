1. Prior to the regular meeting, the commission hosted a work session with representatives from the Kansas Department of Transportation and Earle’s Engineering & Inspection, Inc. to discuss the Crawford County Sewer District #2 force line relocation project.

2. The commission heard opening bids on chip and seal oil from Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Missouri, Coastal Energy of Willow Springs, Missouri, and Wright Asphalt Products of Houston, Texas. No final decision has been made on the bids.

3. County Clerk Don Pyle discussed setting up dates for future work sessions with various county department heads to discuss next year’s budget.

4. County Counselor Jim Emerson and Commissioner Tom Moody each requested 10 minute executive sessions at the end of the meeting to discuss matters considered privileged in the attorney-client relationship.

5. Commissioner Moody announced upcoming events and dates including a Southeast Kansas District County Officials Meeting hosted by Neosho County at Erie High School at 9 a.m. on May 21, the cancelation of the county commission’s regular meeting scheduled for that same day, the closure of the county courthouse in observance of Memorial Day on May 27, and the filing deadline for candidates for upcoming elections on June 3.