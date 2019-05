Pittsburg’s Sophia Wehrman swam a time of 2:30.03, just short of her personal best, to finish in 16th place in the 200-yard Individual Medley at the KSHSAA State Swimming Tournament on Friday. Wehrman moves on to the consolation finals on Saturday.

Wehrman, who represented Pittsburg at the state level after co-oping at Independence this season, recently swam a 2:30.65 at the Osawatomie Invitational on May 8.