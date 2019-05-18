PITTSBURG — On a day where the Gorilla bats could only muster four hits, Pittsburg State Club Baseball’s Jordan Miller tossed a complete game shutout to push the eighth-seeded Gorillas over first-seeded New York at Binghamton University 2-0 in round one of the NCBA DII World Series at Jaycee Ballpark.

Pitt State will play Wisconsin at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Garrett VanBecelaere broke the 0-0 tie in the seventh, belting a single to right field to bring home Dominic Piccini.

John Barrows brought home Dawson Fenix in the next at-bat to add one run to the lead.

Miller sealed the game for the Gorillas, striking out the last batter to secure the win. It was the last of nine strikeouts in the game for Miller.

Miller allowed only four hits from the mound.

Binghamton’s Thomas Rullo was nearly untouchable for much of the night, allowing only one hit heading into the seventh frame.

Alexander Rajovic led Binghamton at the plate, notching two hits.

Pitt State will look to keep the momentum going against #4 Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is coming off of a 7-2 win over Georgia Southern.

Game one was reminiscent of Pittsburg’s run last season, which was led by great pitching performances, along with some clutch at-bats from the middle of their lineup.

Last season ended in heartbreaking fashion, with the Gorillas falling in a back-and-forth contest to San Diego State 13-10.

The Gorillas will look to improve from last season’s runner-up finish, where the pitching staff seemed to be running on fumes going into the championship game.

Around the Bracket

#2 Air Force defeated CMU Montebello 4-2. #3 Maryland also moved to the next round, defeating West Virginia 12-7.