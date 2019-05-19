PITTSBURG — Pitt State Club Baseball earned a day-off on Sunday, by defeating Wisconsin 11-0 on Saturday for their second straight win in the DII World Series.

Former St. Mary’s-Colgan high school player Simon Higginbotham tossed a two-hit shutout for the Gorillas.

After a relatively cold start in the opener, the Pitt State offense exploded against the Badgers, notching 12 hits.

John Barrows led Pitt State with three hits and three RBIs. Teammate Dawson Fenix notched three hits and two RBIs, and Jordan Miller chipped in two hits and two RBIs.

Miller was fresh off of a complete game shutout against number-one seed Binghamton on Friday.

Pitt State will face the winner of the West Virginia/Maryland matchup on Monday.

It was the eighth-seeded Gorillas second-straight upset.

Third-seeded Maryland will face West Virginia for the second time on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The Terps dropped West Virginia 12-7 in the first round. The loser of Sunday’s game will be eliminated from the tournament.