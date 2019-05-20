MULBERRY — The City of Mulberry will host its annual Mulberry Street Fair with Homecoming event from Friday through Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, May 24 through 26.

Friday will feature the Party in the Park and Orange and Black Night. The event starts at 6 p.m. with a parade starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be food vendors, a cake walk, turtle races, live music by the Ridge Runnerz, children’s games, a 50/50 raffle drawing and a silent auction. Tickets will be on sale for cash and prizes. The event is sponsored by the Mulberry Homecoming Committee, Mulberry Fire Department, and Mulberry Legion.

Saturday is the High School Reunion. Although Mulberry High School closed in the 1960s, many alumni continue to meet for annual reunions.The Mulberry High School Alumni Association was started in 1919, and this year’s event will mark the hundredth reunion.

This year will also mark the 50 year reunion of the last class to attend Mulberry High School, who were freshmen at the time it closed and was consolidated with Arma and Arcadia schools to form Northeast High School. At 1 p.m. on Saturday the Mulberry Museum on Military Avenue, formerly the Methodist Church, will host a program providing a glimpse into the community's past. The reunion starts at 4 p.m. at the Mulberry Senior Citizens Building. Social hour and business will take place prior to the banquet, which begins at 6 p.m. Honor Classes are 1944 and 1969. Banquet tickets are available for $15. Contact City Hall at 620-764-3315 or Joan Hamilton at 620-231-7949 for more information. Hamilton is a member of the Mulberry High School class of 1955.

Sunday is the Garden Tractor Pull at 1 p.m. at Mulberry Ball Park. Registration is at noon. Concession sales benefit the Mulberry Fire Department. The schedule of events for the weekend of the Mulberry Street Fair with Homecoming is tentative and subject to change. Additional events may be scheduled.