PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University sustained damage from Monday’s severe weather.



According to a release from the university, the campus as a whole was relatively unscathed during the severe storms and high winds that came through Pittsburg late Monday afternoon just as a tornado touched down south of town, but the roof of Grubbs Hall did sustain damage and the building is taking on stormwater as rains continue.



No injuries were reported.



Grubbs is the home base of the Department of English & Modern Languages, the Department of Communications, and the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.



According to the release, by early Tuesday morning, custodial crew members and faculty in those departments were working to remove supplies, furniture, and electronics from faculty offices and classrooms, and to mop floors, in order to minimize impact.



Trash cans have been placed throughout the building to collect drips, particularly on the fourth floor.



The release said administrators assessing damage and department chairs are attempting to contact faculty.



According to the release, Physical Plant Director Tim Senecaut also reported minor damage at the Garfield Weede Building, Carnie Smith Stadium, and Kansas Technology Center, including vent covers that were blown off but are easily replaced or temporarily patched, he said.



He also reported a few trees being uprooted on the east side of campus. At the University Lake, one such tree uprooted a portion of the sidewalk leading to the bridge, making the bridge inaccessible.



According to the release, KRPS 89.9 FM Director Tim Metcalf reported a satellite dish was blown off of the roof of Shirk Hall.



Westar Energy is responding to downed power lines and addressing power outages, the release said.



