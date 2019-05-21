PITTSBURG — Following severe weather on Monday, there were several reports of flooding, wind damage and tornado damage.

A National Weather Service crew will survey the area after the flooding goes down to confirm that there was a tornado Monday, Crawford County Emergency Management Director Jason VanBecelaere and Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith said during a press conference Tuesday.



According to the severe weather report on the National Weather Service website, a spotter reported a tornado on the ground at approximately 4:23 p.m. near Chicopee.

At 4:36 p.m. a tornado a spotter reported tornado damage in Mindenmines, Missouri.



According to VanBecelaere and Smith much of the damage was in the area between Langdon Lane and 220th street.



The approximate wind gusts were 60 miles per hour and there was just over four inches of rain, according to the weather service.



According to National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Rothstein more rain will be moving into the area, mostly light to moderate rain showers for the rest of Tuesday. Rain is forecast Wednesday night through Thursday morning.



According to Rothstein the weather is forecast for more storms over the weekend, however it is too soon to tell if it will be severe weather.



Rothstein encouraged area residents to avoid flooded areas, which continue throughout the week with a 50 percent chance of more rain.



