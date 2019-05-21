PITTSBURG — Heavy rain and nearly two hours of rain/lightning delays were not enough to stop Pittsburg State Club Baseball from returning to the DII World Series Championship, defeating West Virginia 9-4.

Pittsburg claimed their third straight victory, rallying back to overpower the Mountaineers.

Pitt State struck back from a 3-0 first inning deficit by not allowing a run until the top of the seventh.

Sam Grant opened the scoring for the Gorillas with a RBI-double in the second frame to cut the score to 3-1.

Teammate John Barrows belted a solo home run to left in the third, which was followed by a Dawson Fenix RBI-single to knot the score at three.

Pitt State continued their momentum in the fourth, sparked by a Grant solo-shot over the center field wall.

Peyton Brown’s RBI-single later in the inning continued to expand the home team’s advantage.

After prolonged lightning delays pushed the sixth inning to after 3 p.m., Pittsburg State took advantage of heavy rain when the action did return.

The Gorillas scored four runs in the inning as West Virginia pitcher Daniel Hoff struggled to throw strikes through the weather.

Pittsburg State will play the winner of the Air Force/Wisconsin matchup in the championship game.

Pitt State previously defeated Wisconsin in the last round.