Northern Cherokee County saw damage from Monday’s storm including downed trees, power lines and poles.

Damage appears to have started in the area of West Mineral and moved from there towards Weir, where many downed trees and power lines and some structural damage were reported. Most damage seemed to be to outbuildings, according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves, who said he was not aware of any significant to residences although there were lots of trees on roofs.

Power outages and a gas leak were reported, and utility companies including Empire and Kansas Gas Service responded to those reports, according to Groves.

The Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Highway Patrol also assisted in temporarily restricting access to Weir, limiting entry to city residents only to allow crews in to clear roads. Restrictions on access to Weir have since been lifted. Law enforcement intends to maintain a heavier presence than usual until power is fully restored in Weir, according to Groves.

The City of Weir advised residents that people may be going door to door offering tree-cutting services or to help with debris cleanup. The city advised not to contract with people offering these services unless they have been approved by the city, and for residents to check with the city themselves before offering to pay for such services. Residents are advised to tell those offering such work that they need to contact City Hall to be checked out and cleared for working in Weir before soliciting services.