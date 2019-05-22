Listening to his scanner prompted Carl Wood to take a look outside, and that’s when he realized it was time to get into the basement.

Seconds later as he and his wife Judy were making their way downstairs, the first tree fell onto the roof above the Wood’s living room.



According to the severe weather report on the National Weather Service website, a spotter reported a tornado on the ground at approximately 4:23 p.m. near Chicopee, Kansas. At 4:36 p.m. a tornado a spotter reported tornado damage in Mindenmines, Missouri.



The tornado reportedly passed a half mile south of Pittsburg, through Crawford County.

According to Crawford County VanBecelaere and Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith much of the damage from Monday’s storm was in the area between Langdon Lane and 260th street. VanBecelaere said Wednesday during a media conference none of the homes in the area were “completely destroyed” and most of the damage to homes were from falling trees onto roofs. The majority of the damage was to out buildings were destroyed, he said.



Wood, who has lived on Langdon Lane for 53 years, was at home when the sirens sounded. The scanner said there was a tornado on the ground east of Cherokee.

“I got up immediately and within 15 seconds, that’s how fast it was here and how fast it left,” Wood said.



Peeking out the backdoor window, Wood said he saw “a big wall of water.”

“It happened — within seconds, not minutes — within five seconds it was through here, it looked like a big wall of water,” he said.



It sounded like a train, he said.



His home has sustained extensive damage from the trees, part of the ceiling fell in and loads of rain poured into their family home. Part of his garage was moved off its foundation.



No one was injured.



The couple’s family and community came to their home to help cycle out 25 gallon plastic tubs to keep any more water from causing damage to the inside of the home.

“That’s what’s good about people in Crawford County they all come together,” Wood said. “Every body was helping everybody and they were working their butts off.”



Wood also applauded the utility companies which restored power to his home. He also encouraged people to take the storm sirens seriously and to stay weather aware.



Further east at 530th Street just east of 260th Street, Vanessa Seward was at home when the storm hit.



She was talking to LNF Construction Owner Cody Wehmeyer when they realized that the weather was picking up outside. The wind ripped the back door right out of her hand while she was looking out at her cows.

“That’s when I knew it was bad,” Seward said. “We were looking out the windows like typical Kansans and we realized that it’s getting really wild outside so we got in the bathtub and we could feel the house shaking.”



Panic had settled in at this point for her, Seward said.



Seward said she could hear the loud rumble of the wind outside. Once the sound of heavy wind eased up they assessed the damage.



No one was injured and the cows were fine, just a bit agitated, she said.



Seward found a hole in the roof of her attic from which rain poured through her attic. They started bringing in as many belongings down from the attic. Sadly the rain caused water damage to family photographs.

“That was the hardest part, getting into attic and seeing stuff was soaked and nothing we can do,” she said.



A lesson Seward said she learned from the experience was to listen to her animals. She said she felt that her cows and her three-legged Great Pyrenees named Chunk were displaying unusual behavior.

“If I had listened to the animals I would have had more of a warning,” she said, “the dog was whining and jumping.”



Seward said she could not hear the tornado sirens from the Pittsburg area. Instead she received a call from her grandmother and text from her friend which said that there was a tornado reported in her area.

“I was very fortunate that I wasn't alone for it,” she said and praised Wehmeyer for keeping her nerves calmed as the storm worsened and for also tarping her roof following the storm. “I’m fortunate my house not as bad as others and I pray for others that have lost much more than I have.”



Seward’s road has been blocked off because trees have been uprooted near her home and down the road. Wednesday was her first day making it to town. Major transmission lines were downed on 260th Street, less than a mile from the Missouri state line, caused road closures.



Several people in her community have brought out water and other items since the storm.

“Kindness is really all we have, it could really help some body down on their luck,” Seward said. “Bringing water for three days, it’s really a genuinely kind gesture and are community does that.”



