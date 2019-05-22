PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State Club Baseball overpowered Air Force 7-0 to capture the NCBA DII World Series championship on Tuesday.

Pitt State’s Jordan Miller pitched a complete game shutout, allowing only a lone hit.

Miller was named tournament MVP for his performance, pitching two complete game shutouts to go with 18 strikeouts and a 0 ERA.

“Last season, at the end of the game if you check the box score the “L” is credited to my name,” said Miller. “I told myself if I got the opportunity this year it wouldn’t happen again.”

“We were his last year, and it was rough watching San Diego State celebrate on our home field,” said team president Drew Roy. “To get redemption is such a sweet feeling.”

San Diego State defeated the Gorillas 13-10 in last season's championship game.

Dominic Piccini put the Gorillas on the board in the second frame courtesy of a wild pitch.

Pitt State leaned on Miller’s pitching throughout the middle frames, as Air Force struggled to get on base.

The Gorillas exploded in the bottom of the sixth with five runs. John Barrows scored on a passed ball to start the scoring. Miller belted a two-run RBI to bring home Levi Kemp and Peyton Brown.

Pitt State completed the sixth inning with two more runs, coming from a sac-fly from Roy and Piccini’s second run of the game.

Air Force only mounted one hit, coming from Robert Lewis in the top of the fifth frame.

Pittsburg State notched nine hits in the game, helping them to push their tournament record to 4-0.

“We were hot this tournament.” said Roy. “Our whole journey was based on finishing here. We found a way in the regional, and once we made it here, we were only down in two, maybe three innings all tournament. It was definitely a special run.”

St. Mary's-Colgan alum Simon Higginbotham was instrumental to the Gorillas success.

Over two days during the regional tournament, Higginbotham threw every pitch in three consecutive wins - 297 pitches total.

One of the games went into extra innings, so Higginbotham actually threw three complete games over 24 innings, allowing only three earned runs and four walks during that time.