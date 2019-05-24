PRATT — St. Mary's-Colgan defeated Sacred Heart 17-0 in the Class 2-1A State Softball Tournament on Thursday.

The Panthers will play in the semifinals tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Colgan needed only two innings to notch 12 hits. Ashley Marietta led the Panthers by going 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Kaitlin Crossland went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including a home run.

Delaney Cedeno and Taylor Wixson chipped in two hits each.

Crossland opened the scoring with a home run in the first inning. After three straight walks and a hit-by-pitch, Allison Marietta and Wixson hit consecutive RBI-singles to continue to push the lead.

Cendeno opened the scoring for Colgan in the second frame with an RBI-double. After three walks, the Panthers got three consecutive RBI-singles from Sophia Piccini, Ashley Marietta and Kaitlin Crossland.

Cendeno captured the last run with an RBI single.