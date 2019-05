PRATT — St. Mary's-Colgan notched 14 runs on Jayhawk Linn in Friday's semifinal matchup, sending them to the Class 2-1A State Softball Championship game.

The Panthers got multi-hit games from Delaney Cedeno, Kate Radell, Ashley Marietta and Sophia Piccini. Marietta notched three RBIs. Radell and Cedeno chipped in two RBIs each.

Kaitlin Crossland got the win from the mound, with Olivia Brynds entering the game in relief.