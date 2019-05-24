1. Crawford County Health Department Executive Administrator Rick Pfeiffer addressed the commission regarding updates to the Crawford County Health Department Advisory Board’s bylaws.

2. Crawford County Treasurer Joe Grisolano addressed the commission to request a transfer of $41,289.11 from the motor vehicle operating fund balance to the motor vehicle remodel fund, and the commission approved a motion granting the transfer.

3. Crawford County Emergency Manager Jason VanBecelaere appeared before the commission to discuss Monday’s tornadoes near Pittsburg and the commission approved a declaration of an emergency in Crawford County as a result of the storm.

4. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson made a motion that was approved for a 15-minute executive session to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel.

5. Jim Zibert of Earle’s Engineering & Inspection, Inc. spoke with the commissioners on the topic of the Sewer District #3 sewer line relocation project in the Franklin area.