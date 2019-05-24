PRATT —St. Mary's-Colgan captured the Class 2-1A State Championship, defeating Oskaloosa 10-7 on Friday.

Panthers Kaitlin Crossland and Sophia Piccini combined for 8 RBIs, helping spearhead Colgan to the title. Crossland's second inning grand slam pushed the Panthers lead to 6-1 heading into the third.

Piccini finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Crossland also earned the win from the mound, pitching all seven innings.

Teammates Ella Batitori, Taylor Wixson and Allison Marietta also had mult-hit games for Colgan.

Oskaloosa can hold on to the fact that they were the only team to score on the Panthers throughout their state tournament run. St. Mary's-Colgan beat Sacred Heart 17-0 in the opening round on Thursday, and followed that win with a 14-0 win over Jayhawk Linn this morning.

Dating back to when their postseason begin at regionals in Oswego, The Panthers are a combined 68-12 in their last five contest.

Semifinal: Colgan 14, Jayhawk Linn 0

St. Mary's-Colgan notched 14 runs on Jayhawk Linn in Friday's semifinal matchup, sending them to the Class 2-1A State Softball Championship game.

The Panthers got multi-hit games from Delaney Cedeno, Kate Radell, Ashley Marietta and Sophia Piccini. Marietta notched three RBIs. Radell and Cedeno chipped in two RBIs each.

Kaitlin Crossland got the win from the mound, with Olivia Brynds entering the game in relief.