WICHITA — Pittsburg’s Faith Turner claimed the state championship in the girls long jump at the KSHSAA State Track & Field Meet, with a jump of 18' 1". Turner also finished third in the 100m. Teammate Laken Robinson captured the state title in the girls high jump, notching a jump of 5’6. Lyric Minnifield took third in the girls shot put.

The Pittsburg Girls 4x100 also came in fourth.

Pittsburg’s Dylan White finished third in the boys 100m, and teammate Joel Kafka earned third in the boys pole vault. White also finished fourth in the boys long jump.

Class 3A

Frontenac’s Trey Strahan placed eighth in the boys 100m. Jessica Peterson notched eighth in the girls 1600m.

Girard’s Cormick Logue placed second in the boys 3200m. Teammate Carter Doherty earned fifth in the boys shot put.

Trojan’s Rachel Stephan claimed fifth in the girls 300m hurdles and sixth in the 110m hurdles.

Class 2A

St. Mary’s-Colgan Panther Aubri Piccini finished fourth in the girls triple jump. Teammate Grace Carson also finished fourth in the girls 300m hurdles.

Colgan’s Michael Marietta captured fourth in the boys 300m hurdles.

The State track meet was suspended on Saturday. The meet is scheduled to continue on Sunday.