LAWRENCE — Frontenac Softball captured the Class 3A Softball championship after defeating Silver Lake 7-5 on Monday.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but adverse weather pushed the game back to Monday at Free State High School.

This year marks the second state title in Frontenac history under head coach Cassie Rhuems.

Frontenac(20-6) entered the tournament as the eighth-seed, but overcame their higher-seeded opponents by a total score of 16-5, including two straight complete-game shutouts by Karma Fields.

Frontenac opened the tournament with a 6-0 win on Cheney on Thursday, followed by a 3-0 win over St. Mary’s.

Fields led Frontenac with two doubles and three RBIs, and earned her third win of the tournament from the circle, allowing a lone earned run with a strikeout.

Heather Arnett scored three runs for the Raiders, while also chipping in two hits.

Fields broke the 5-5 tie in the sixth with an RBI double. Madison Davis followed with a RBI single to push the lead to 7-5.

Bailey Rhuems chipped in two hits.

Silver Lake's Taylor Burkhardt finished with three hits. Teammates Lexi Cobb and Ellie Hogle notched two hits each.