PITTSBURG — It’s almost time to get out your wheels and roll on over to the Rollin’ Nostalgia Car Club Cruise.



From classic cars to rat rods, people who have a set of wheels that they want to show off can do so at this year’s Super Cruise, Saturday at Meadowbrook Mall.

“All neat cars in the four states [are welcomed], there's a lot of nice cars people own all around here,” Rollin’ Nostalgia Car Club President Brad Hill said.



Hill plans to bring his 1958 Willy’s pickup and his wife is thinking about bringing her 1973 Camaro.



There is no preregistration, only on-site registration at 6 p.m. There is no cost for registration and no cost for public admittance.



Created out of car parts by the club’s members, trophies and awards will be announced at around 8 p.m. that evening. Registered participants can also receive dash plaques.



There will also be a grand prize of a set of tires from Kansasland Tires.



The event will go on rain or shine, Hill said.



People who can’t make it to the car show on Saturday will have another opportunity at Frontenac Homecoming on June 7 and during the Fourth of July celebrations at Lincoln Park.



