1. Commissioner Sarah Chenoweth requested to remove an item from the consent agenda — approval of an agreement between the city and the secretary of transportation for construction of about 2,200 feet of 6-foot wide concrete trail along Memorial Drive between Walnut Street and McNally Drive. Chenoweth said she just wanted to thank those involved in the project and to highlight that it was getting done. The commission approved the agreement along with the rest of the consent agenda.

2. Audrey Odermann of Mize Houser and Company PA presented a review of the city’s 2018 audit and comprehensive annual financial report.

3. Director of Economic Development Blake Benson and Kansas Polymer Research Center Director Darrell Pulliam gave a presentation of the quarterly economic development report.

4. Jamie Clarkson, the city’s director of finance, gave a presentation explaining an ordinance authorizing the city to issue industrial revenue bonds for the Northgate Plaza Project on North Broadway and the commission approved adopting the ordinance.

5. Cameron Alden, the city’s director of public works, addressed the commission to recommend accepting a petition and approving a resolution authorizing replacement of a sidewalk and curb in front of 311 South Broadway. The commission approved Alden’s recommendation.