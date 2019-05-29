FRONTENAC — It’s almost time to slip on those ruby slippers and head out to Frontenac Homecoming.

Frontenac Homecoming is set for June 6, 7, 8 and 9. The theme is “There’s no place like Homecoming”, a spin off of “The Wizard of Oz”.

“It’s a great event that brings the community together and celebrate Frontenac, our heritage and have a good time with family and friends,” Homecoming Committee President Seth Nutt said.



Many of the past year’s activities will continue — including Rollin’ Nostalgia Club Cruise Night, Heritage Hall, dog races, turtle races, pony rides and street dance. Toby’s Legacy Show will be set up this year starting on June 6 and continuing on until June 9.



This year, Frontenac community members may have the opportunity to soak their teachers, local leaders and church members with the splash tank — they volunteered, no worries.



Heritage Hall has been moved into the Palluccas Event Hall to allow for more space. The museum will be open on June 7 and June 8.



The homecoming parade will be at 10 a.m. on June 8. This year’s Grand Marshal is Lucille Simon who served on the planning committee for the centennial homecoming in 1986.



The committee is hosting two special programs this year — local writer J.T. Knoll will perform songs and tell stories of the Republic of Frontenac at 7 p.m. on June 7 at Frontenac Town Hall.



Ken Peak, a Girard native, will be traveling from Reno, Nevada, to present a program on Bootlegging on June 8 at the Town Hall. He has authored several books and articles, and has also co-authored two historical books, “Kansas Bootlegging” and “Kansas Temperance”.



Also on June 8, Frontenac High School alumni will host their 50th reunion.



The event continues well into Sunday, June 9, starting with a Pancake Feed at 8 a.m. until noon, sponsored and located at the Frontenac Fire Department. That day will include a fishing derby, food vendors, ice cream social, homecoming raffle and “Play N’ Paint’ sponsored by Frontenac Rotary.



There will also be a bike blessing, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the blessing through Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 2 p.m.



If people love or have not seen “The Wizard of Oz” they can do so at 2 p.m. on June 9 in Frontenac Town Hall.



For more information and for the complete schedule of events people can visit the Frontenac Homecoming page on Facebook. People who wish to volunteer or become a sponsor can send a message through Facebook messenger.



