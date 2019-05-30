SATURDAY

Lauren Falletti Benefit Concert

Lauren Falletti and her two children fell victim to a devastating house fire, losing everything. Lauren has also been battling cancer. At 6 p.m. Saturday at TJ Lelands in Pittsburg. Five artists from the 4-state area are collaborating with Toubabo Koomi Production and Entertainment and Headbangers Helping People for five hours of live entertainment for only $5. There will be door prize and raffles. All proceeds go to Lauren and her children.



Miners Day Reunion

The annual Big Brutus Miners Day Reunion will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at Big Brutus in West Mineral. All retired miners and their spouses are invited to attend. There will be no charge for the miners and spouse, however donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be served. All retired miners are invited to come and enjoy an afternoon of visiting.



Heroes Appreciation BBQ

For first responders, ER/medical staff, and military personnel. Free food. Bounce house. Face painting. Raffles and more. The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at The Door Christian Fellowship Church at 130 East 3rd Street, Pittsburg.



Rollin’ Nostalgia Super Cruise

On the first Saturday in June, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be 60’s style cruisin’ on Broadway. Dash Plaques, Door Prizes, FREE Hotdogs & Pop for participants, Cool 60’s Cruisin’ Music, 50/50 Pot, Club Member-Built Trophies awarded 8:30 pm. No registration fee. This year’s Cruise will start at the south end of town – the west-side of the Meadowbrook Mall parking lot, 202 East Centennial in Pittsburg, and starts at 6 p.m. For more information, follow the Rollin’ Nostalgia Car Club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RollinNostalgiaCarClub, visit their website http://sites.google.com/site/rollinnostalgia, or email Rollin-Nostalgia@cox.net.



SUNDAY

Whitman Bicentennial Birthday Bash & Open Mic

Share in reading ‘Song of the Open Road,’ explore his use of collage in creating his epic poems — or be a gentle listener — in commemoration of Walt Whitman's 200th birthday at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Pittsburg Public Library, 4th and Walnut. Refreshments and open mic to follow.

Sponsored by White Buffalo Press. Info. 620-704-1309 jtknoll@swbell.net.



