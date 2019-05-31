BAXTER SPRINGS — Decades of Wheels, an automotive museum with other associated attractions located on historic Route 66 in Baxter Springs, will host a grand opening event on Saturday, June 1.

The event will kick off with a car parade on Military Ave. (historic Route 66) beginning at 10 a.m. or shortly thereafter. Several cars from the Decades of Wheels collection will be on display, parked in front of the museum at 1143 Military Ave. following the car parade.

At 11 a.m., the museum will host a ribbon cutting to be attended by representatives of the Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce, the mayor, and city officials.

Guided tours of the Little Brick Inn — a bed and breakfast that is one of several additional attractions associated with the Decades of Wheels museum — will also begin at 11 a.m. and will be free and open to the public.

The museum itself, which features a collection of more than 200 cars and motorcycles, ranging from a Model T to Dodge Hellcat Chargers, will be open as well, with an admission ticket price of $5, and museum staff will be on hand to answer questions, according to Jocelyn Mountford, event coordinator for Decades of Wheels.

Two restaurants affiliated with Decades of Wheels — Cafe on the Route and Rita’s Roost, a bistro style eatery featuring a 1960s look, with beer, pastries and ice cream on the menu — will also be open Saturday, although the Spin Out Arcade will not yet be open.