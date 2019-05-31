PARSONS — A fiery wreck on Friday evening left two dead.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:24 p.m. first responders were dispatched to U.S.Highway 400 approximately 4 miles west of Parsons for a two vehicle wreck.



Two vehicles, a GNC pickup and a semi truck collided and both vehicles caught fire.



According to KHP two people were confirmed dead and the Critical Highway Accident Response Team were on scene.



The deceased individuals families are currently being contacted. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.



The highway will be closed until further notice.



