Approximately 85 alumni members, spouses and friends gathered May 25, at the Mulberry Senior Citizens Building to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Alumni Association. The Association was founded in 1919 and has held yearly consecutive banquets since that time.

Mulberry was founded as Mulberry Grove about 1870 and education was considered a priority in the town's plans. The first school building was erected in 1886 or 1888; and for many years was only for grades 1-6. In 1914 the Mulberry School Board adopted the "six and six" arrangement which included grades 7-12. The first graduating class in 1919 consisted of Dorothy Gees, and to Holman. Miss Hplman was instrumental in founding the Alumni Association and continued her involvement until her death.

Mulberry High School was established in 1909; accredited in 1914; graduated its first class in 1919; and continued until May of 1966, when it was consolidated into the Northeast High School District, along with Arcadia and Arma. After the establishment of Northeast High School, students who lived in the former Mulberry School District #101 were invited into the MHS Alumni Association as members.

The Class of 1969 were Freshmen and was the last class to attend high school in the Mulberry building. They celebrated their 50th anniversary of graduation this year. Becky Jones Walden and Jerry Prettyman attended and represented their class. Max Maxwell, Class of 1948, was the oldest alumni present. Ray and Kay Calvin Sanford, Rogers, AR, attended in memory of her father, Forrest Calvin, who graduated with the Class of 1922.

The celebration was planned by a committee which consisted of Ken Cattaneo, Joan Shead Hamilton, Kathleen Stewart Henegar, Wayne and Velda Hart Lehman, and Allen Sleeth, who acted as Master of Ceremonies. Kathleen Henegar gave historical highlights and Joan Hamilton informed the attendees with 1919 trivia. The Vintage Tyme Barbershop Quartet provided entertainment.

During the business meeting it was decided to disband the Alumni Association and give the remaining money in the Treasury to Kathleen Henegar to be used to benefit the Mulberry Museum. The school song "The Orange and the Black” was sung for the final time and now the Alumni Association is only a memory.

Mulberry Homecoming and Orange and Black in the Park will continue to be held on future Memorial Day weekends.



